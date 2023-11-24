Int’l Day on violence against women to be observed tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The International Day for the elimination of violence against women will be observed on November 25 (tomorrow) and mark the beginning of 16 Days of activism to combat gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls.

November 25 will also mark the launch of “UNiTE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls" campaign (November 25 – December 10) – an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on the International Human Rights Day (December 10).

The iconic sites in the provincial metropolis like the Minar-e-Pakistan and Punjab Assembly building have been draped in orange lights on the eve of the day and the symbolic illumination expresses solidarity and commitment to end the scourge. The colour orange is symbolic of the campaign against gender-based violence.

Secretary, Women Development Department (WDD) Punjab Sumaira Samad said on Friday that during the 16-day awareness campaign, materials relating to preventing and addressing gender-based violence will be displayed at the Punjab Secretariat.

She said the material will provide essential information about women's legal rights, available support services, and reporting incidents of gender-based violence.

She said training for government officials regarding the inclusion of women in key roles, gender-responsive project planning, and budgeting for gender responsiveness will be conducted during the 16 days activism and beyond. She said Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW)'s cooperation will facilitate the implementation of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022.

Sumaira Samad further said that an awareness campaign will also be carried out through the transport department to mobilise the youth and masses on the issue, adding that social media platforms will be used to spread the message of non-violence against women and girls through the hashtags #OrangeTheWorld and #16 Days.

She said the Punjab government is committed to investing in gender-based violence prevention.