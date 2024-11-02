Int’l Day to 'End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists' observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Today marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed annually on November 2.

This day, established by the United Nations General Assembly, underscores the global commitment to condemning all forms of violence against journalists and media workers, urging governments to create a safe environment for journalists to work freely and independently. According to UNO statistics, since 1993, more than 1,700 journalists have been killed for reporting the news and bringing information to the public. In nine out of ten cases the killers go unpunished, according to the UNESCO observatory of killed journalists. Impunity leads to more killings and is often a symptom of worsening conflict and the breakdown of law and judicial systems.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2nd November as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media worker and calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently.

As the world is observing International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, today, Kashmiri journalists are still facing severe repercussions for reporting the truth and ground reality of the territory.

It may be mentioned here that a report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the day, issued here Saturday, said journalists are working in the most trying conditions in the territory and are booked under draconian laws for speaking truth.

It said the BJP-led Indian government is using black laws and undemocratic tactics to strangulate media in the occupied territory.

Ending impunity for crimes against journalists is one of the most important and complex challenges of recent times. It is an essential precondition to guarantee freedom of expression and access to information for all citizens.

Talking to APP, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari said that around the globe with the rise of conflicts and other crises, the 2024 observance seeks to promote a broader discussion on the safety of journalists working in these contexts, including the prevention, protection and prosecution concerns of journalists affected by such challenges.

To a question he said media is playing the role of the fourth pillar of democracy in the country. and many journalists, media professionals, and associated media personnel exercise their duties in highly dangerous contexts.

He said that journalists are an important part of society and the nation’s founders. Despite the risks they face in the journalistic community, they play a crucial role in educating the public with reports based on accurate guidance and facts in the face of societal challenges. Journalists reporting from crisis and conflict-zones face severe threats in carrying out their critical work around the globe, he added.

Ansari called upon PFUJ, PUJ, APNS, PBA, CPNE, press clubs and other journalist organizations to unite for the freedom of media in the country.

Meanwhile, since from 2017 onwards UNESCO recorded gradual decreases in media workers killed in conflict zones around the globe , more recently the trend has been reversed. UNESCO's monitoring in 2023 recorded more than 50 percent of journalist killings occurred in crisis- and conflict-zones, with continuously high numbers in the first half of 2024.