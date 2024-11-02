Open Menu

Int’l Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2024 | 02:31 PM

Int’l Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists today

United Nations General Assembly proclaims 2nd November as International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists is being observed on Saturday (today).

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 2nd November as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

This landmark resolution condemns all attacks and violence against journalists and media worker and calls upon States to promote a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their work independently.

