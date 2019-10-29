UrduPoint.com
Int'l Delegates Deliver Lectures On Psychiatric Morbidity At NMU

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

Int'l delegates deliver lectures on Psychiatric morbidity at NMU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :International delegates from USA, delivered lectures on second day of first International symposium titled "Psychiatric Morbidity, Its Impacts on Infant, Children, Parents and Adult Population" held at Nishtar Medical University (NMU) here on Tuesday.

International delegates- Dr Ghulam Qadir, Dr Huda Zenati, Dr Zeeshan Hussain , Dr Alexandra Harrison and Dr Imran Afzal of Children Complex delivered the lectures.

Dr Pervaiz Akbar Khan, Dr Mukhtiar Hussain Bhatti, Dr Mubarak Hussain and Dr Imran Iqbal were guest of honour of the symposium.

Dr Harrison and Dr Fauzia Zafar examined the kids who came from different areas for check-up.

Both the doctors discussed various psychiatric issues faced by kids with their parents.

A good number of doctors, nurses, paramedics and people of different walks of life attended the event.

