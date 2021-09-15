UrduPoint.com

Int'l Democracy Day Is Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 11:49 AM

Int'l democracy day is being observed today

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in his message on the occasion, has said as the world struggles to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences, we must learn from the lessons of the past 18 months to strengthen democratic resilience in the face of future crises.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) International Democracy Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to raise public awareness about the democratic system.

The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in his message on the occasion, has said as the world struggles to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating consequences, we must learn from the lessons of the past 18 months to strengthen democratic resilience in the face of future crises.

He said this means identifying and developing good governance practices in situations of emergency, whether public health, environmental or financial.

In his message on International Democracy Day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said continuation of democratic system is inevitable for the country's progress.

He noted that democracy guarantees freedom of expression and other fundamental human rights.

The speaker urged all the political parties to shun their differences and work collectively for promotion of democratic norms in the country.

Turning to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the speaker said India claims to be the biggest democracy in the world but it has usurped the democratic rights of Kashmiri people.

Asad Qaiser said Pakistan stands by their Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for right to self-determination.

In his message, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan is getting strong as a result of continuation of democratic setup. He said continuation of this system will strengthen our institutions and take forward the country

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly World United Nations Democracy Jammu Progress All From

Recent Stories

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive e ..

20 CCA cricketers amongst 191 players to receive enhanced domestic contracts

28 minutes ago
 Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Se ..

Huawei & HEC Officials Successfully Conclude ‘Seeds for the Future 2021’ Pro ..

47 minutes ago
 Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan ..

Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issu ..

53 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

Bangladesh Signs OIC Women Organization Statute

53 minutes ago
 China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 73 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 225.83 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 225.83 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.