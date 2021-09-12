UrduPoint.com

Int'l Democracy Day To Be Observed On Sep 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Int'l Democracy Day to be observed on Sep 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Democracy will be observed on September 15 (Wednesday) across the world including Pakistan to raise public awareness about democracy.

Various activities and events would be arranged around the world to promote democracy on this date.

Many people and organizations worldwide, including government agencies and non-government organizations, hold various initiatives to promote democracy on the International Day of Democracy.

Events and activities include discussions, conferences and press conferences involving keynote speakers, often those who are leaders or educators heavily involved in supporting and endorsing democratic governments and communities.

Leaflets, posters, and flyers are placed in universities, public buildings, and places where people can learn more about how democracy is linked with factors such as freedom of expression and tolerant culture.

Organizations, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), organize activities such as public opinion surveys about democracy and political tolerance.

There has been a campaign, known as the Global Democracy Day Initiative, which involves a petition being made to the UN and heads of states to officially adopt October 18 as Global Democracy Day to support International Day of Democracy.

The UN strives to achieve its goals of peace, human rights and development. It believes that human rights and the rule of law are best protected in democratic societies.

The UN also recognizes a fundamental truth about democracy everywhere – that democracy is the product of a strong, active, and vocal civil society.

The UN general assembly decided on November 8, 2007, to make September 15 the annual date to observe the International Day of Democracy.

The assembly invited people and organizations, both government and non-government, to commemorate the International Day of Democracy. It also called for all governments to strengthen their national programs devoted to promoting and consolidating democracy. The assembly encouraged regional and other intergovernmental organizations to share their experiences in promoting democracy.

The International Day of Democracy was first celebrated in 2008.

The UN general assembly recognized that the year 2008 marked the 20th anniversary of the First International Conference of New or Restored Democracies, which gave people a chance to focus on promoting and consolidating democracy worldwide.

