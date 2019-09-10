(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the world, the International Day of Democracy will be observed in Pakistan on Sunday (September 15) to raise public awareness about democracy.

Many people and organizations worldwide, including government agencies and non-government organizations will organize various programs to promote democracy on the International Day of Democracy.

The UN General Assembly decided on November 8, 2007, to make September 15 as the annual date to observe the International Day of Democracy. It invited the people and organizations, both from government and non-government organizations, to commemorate the Day.

It also called for all governments to strengthen their national programs devoted to promoting and consolidating democracy. The UNGA encouraged regional and other inter-governmental organizations to share their experiences in promoting democracy.

A special day for democracy was created with the intent of increasing public awareness on the positive aspects of a political system created for the people, by the people.

Democracy is a universal value based on the freely expressed will of the people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems and their full participation in all aspects of their lives.