Intl Depts, UN, Afghan govt to take steps for return of refugees: Amir Muqam

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for State and Frontier Region and Kashmir Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that International Organizations, United Nations (UN), and the Afghan government should take steps for the return of refugees in a dignifying manner as Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for 45 years.

He expressed these views while addressing the Afghan refugees in the Saranan refugee camp area of Pishin district.

The Federal Minister said that the government would provide all possible assistance to repatriate Afghan refugees in a dignified manner.

He said that no place in the world allows refugees to stay in any country without any documents but Pakistan is the only country that has been hosting Afghan refugees for more than forty years.

The federal minister said that the Afghan government should ensure that its country does not use violence against any other state and the Afghan regime should realize that difficulties should not be created for the Afghan refugees living in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has always maintained good relations with its neighbors.

He also thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for always supporting the Afghan refugees and instructed that they should also be provided with all the facilities of life in the country.

He said that the purpose of coming here was to listen to Afghan refugees’ problems and examine the refugee camp as many issues as you have mentioned.

The Minister said that every effort would be made to resolve their issues including health, education, and other matters to provide facilities to refugees.

“I am trying to solve the problems of doctors and medicine in the refugee camp as soon as possible, the supply of clean drinking water is one of the basic needs of human beings, it will also be solved”, he said.

He said that steps were taken to provide facilities for making POR cards of Afghan refugees, the blocked cards to be reviewed and the cards blocked without reason would be restored.

Amir Muqam said that there is a need to provide facilities for education to the children and teachers would be given salaries according to the current conditions.

He said that the UNHCR and relevant departments would be discussed to provide solar and batteries to families in refugee camps and that every house needs a fan in the summer season to provide amenities to them.

He said that Pakistan is giving seats on scholarships to Afghan students in various universities and colleges, and the children of Afghan refugees have the first right to these seats, In this regard, I will also talk to the relevant departments, he said.