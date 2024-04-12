Int'l Diplomats Join CM Sindh For Eid Celebrations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) A gathering of diverse Consul Generals convened at the Sindh Chief Minister's House for an Eid Milan party, marking a moment of cultural exchange and celebration.
According to a spokesperson from the Chief Minister House, representatives from various countries shared warm Eid greetings with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.
Amidst the festive ambiance, discussions revolved around the traditions and significance of Eid, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the Chief Minister and the attending Consul Generals.
The Consul Generals commended the vibrant Eid celebrations in Karachi, acknowledging the government's efforts to uphold the spirit of the festival.
Notable attendees at the Eid Milan party included Consul Generals from Sri Lanka, Qatar, Dubai, Indonesia, Thailand, Iran, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, USA, China, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Afghanistan.
