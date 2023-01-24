(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday stressed the need for the provision of quality education for all in Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of International Education Day being held today (Tuesday), he extended the warmest greetings to all educators, students, and families in Pakistan and around the world.

Education is the foundation of any society and is essential for the development of individuals and nations, he added.

Today, he said we celebrate the power of education to transform lives and build a more peaceful and prosperous world.

As the Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly, "I am proud to note that Pakistan has made significant progress in expanding access to education over the years.

However, there is still a long way to go to ensure that every child in Pakistan has the opportunity to receive a quality education".

"Education is a matter of life and death for Pakistan. The world is moving so fast that if we do not educate ourselves today, we will be left far behind" - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. I urge all stakeholders, including government, private sector, and civil society to continue working together to ensure that every child in Pakistan has access to education. On this International Education Day, let us rededicate ourselves to this noble cause and work together to build a brighter future for all."