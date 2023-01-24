UrduPoint.com

Int'l Education Day: NA Speaker Stresses For Provision Of Quality Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Int'l Education Day: NA Speaker stresses for provision of quality education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday stressed the need for the provision of quality education for all in Pakistan.

In his message on the eve of International Education Day being held today (Tuesday), he extended the warmest greetings to all educators, students, and families in Pakistan and around the world.

Education is the foundation of any society and is essential for the development of individuals and nations, he added.

Today, he said we celebrate the power of education to transform lives and build a more peaceful and prosperous world.

As the Speaker of the Pakistan National Assembly, "I am proud to note that Pakistan has made significant progress in expanding access to education over the years.

However, there is still a long way to go to ensure that every child in Pakistan has the opportunity to receive a quality education".

"Education is a matter of life and death for Pakistan. The world is moving so fast that if we do not educate ourselves today, we will be left far behind" - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. I urge all stakeholders, including government, private sector, and civil society to continue working together to ensure that every child in Pakistan has access to education. On this International Education Day, let us rededicate ourselves to this noble cause and work together to build a brighter future for all."

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Civil Society Progress National University All Government

Recent Stories

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

13 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

13 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.