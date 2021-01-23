UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Education Day On Sunday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Int'l Education Day on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, 'International Day of Education' will be marked on January 24 in Pakistan to highlight the role of education for peace and development.

Without inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong opportunities for all, countries will not succeed in achieving gender equality and breaking the cycle of poverty that is leaving millions of children, youth and adults behind.

Today, 258 million children and youth still do not attend school; 617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40% of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out of school. Their right to education is being violated and it is unacceptable.

