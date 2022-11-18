(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The U.S. Mission in Pakistan and Education USA celebrated International Education Week (IEW), November 14-18, with a series of in-person, hybrid, and virtual events that underscored the advantages of U.S. higher education.

Geared towards students, parents, and school counselors, these activities focused on the unparalleled international student experience and the wealth of quality programs and opportunities available in the United States.

"Both the United States and Pakistan place a high value on educational exchanges and know the impact a first-rate education can make to an individual, a community, and a nation. Each year the U.S. government sends approximately 800 Pakistanis to the United States to study, including fully-funded fellowships for 100 Master's and 50 PhD candidates through our flagship Fulbright Program," said Jacqueline Deley, Acting Country Public Affairs Officer.

"These educational opportunities at top-quality U.S. academic institutions represent an important investment in Pakistan's future and are emblematic of the value the United States places on our partnership and friendship with Pakistan. Upon their return, these students are poised to succeed in their chosen professional fields and make meaningful contributions to Pakistan and the world." This year's celebrations commenced with a hybrid High Achievers' and Counselors' Recognition Ceremony to honor exceptional students and recognize the efforts of dedicated counselors from local high schools across Pakistan. Many U.S. higher education institutions participated by pre-screening student profiles and encouraging these potential applicants to apply during the next admissions cycle.

"Higher education in the United States is not just about a rigorous academic experience; it is also about personal growth spurred on by being in a culturally diverse environment.

With over 4,000 options to choose from, finding a 'best fit' school is no easy feat – EducationUSA advisers and counselors in Pakistan are doing a great job of helping strong students identify institutions where they can truly thrive," said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar. "Once in the USA, these students find themselves in the unique position of being able to share stories about Pakistan's rich culture and heritage with people from around the world. IEW activities, driven by the multi-faceted benefits of U.S. higher education, strengthen our commitment to educational exchange between both countries." Other events included a networking tea for counselors at the U.S. Consulate General in Karachi, a panel discussion between students in Pakistan and those already studying at various universities in the United States, and science and recitation activities aimed at building confidence as students begin to think about the future.

EducationUSA is the official U.S. government source of information on U.S. higher education.

It offers accurate, comprehensive, and current information on accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States, and free guidance and assistance to students interested in applying to U.S. colleges and universities.

In Pakistan, EducationUSA is hosted at USEFP, a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the Governments of Pakistan and the United States.

USEFP also administers the prestigious Fulbright Student Program and several other scholarships and fellowships for Pakistani students interested in studying in the United States.