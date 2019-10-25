The Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERAD), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) organised the third international conference on Energy Conservation and Efficiency (ICECE) 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Centre for Energy Research and Development (CERAD), University of Engineering and Technology (UET) in collaboration with the Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) organised the third international conference on Energy Conservation and Efficiency (ICECE) 2019.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as chief guest at the closing ceremony here on Friday.

Dr YounSaup from Guwangju University, South Korea, Prof Dr Bhooming Zhang from Tsinghua University, China, CERAD Director Dr Waqar Mehmood, Dr Suhail Aftab Qureshi, researchers, energy experts, manufacturers and building designers were also present.

A purpose of the conference was to interact, discuss, explore and exchange ideas in the fast-growing field of energy efficiency and conservation strategies.

Addressing the participants, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said: "The concept of energy conservation hits the sense of realization for financial saving which is the core aim of any business." He emphasized on the usage of efficient devices everywhere to save the energy and reduction of utility bills.

He said:"We should spread awareness for the energy conservation among the masses of the country so that we can take our country out of energy crisis.

Later, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar presented souvenirs to the guests.