Int'l Engineering, Machinery Exhibition 2019 Concludes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Int'l Engineering, Machinery Exhibition 2019 concludes

A three-day 'International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2019' jointly organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (EGP) concluded here on Saturday

Over 250 delegates from seven countries: Belarus, China, Germany, Jordan, UAE, Japan and Austria etc. participated in the exhibition in which 120 local and 130 foreign companies showcased over 200 products at 250 stalls, while event attracted around 40,000 trade visitors from relevant fields, said EGP President Dr Khursheed Nizam, while talking to media at the end of the event.

He added that exhibition led the way in delivering the most outstanding opportunities for all participants in different sectors like, Fiber Laser Cutting Machine, Brick Machinery, Mining Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Glass Fiber, Oil & Gas Refined Products, Chemical; Acrylic Fibers and Threads, chilled Iron Shot & Grit, Puff Smacks Machine, Rice Machine, Stationary and mobile Compressor Station, Soya Protein Machine, tyres of all Vehicles, Truck Mounted Concrete Pump, Electric Screwdrivers, Power Shearing & Bending Machine, Truck, Buses, Prime Movers, Block Making Machinery, Concrete Mixer, Diesel/Gas Generators, Drilling Machinery, Fuel Dispenser ,UPS Inverter & Batteries, Power Cable & Switchgear, Construction Hoist, Gantry crane, CNC Machinery etc.

He said that almost all sector of the world engineering industry showcased their latest technology, equipment and innovative ideas of new products at the exhibition.

Nizam said that EGP and Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) also facilitated Business to Business (B2B) meetings during the events from September 26 to 28. The exhibition, he asserted, was initiated to facilitate effective interaction among several camaraderie of the machine tool, automation, and cutting tool and user industries.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain said that exhibition acted as a source of inspiration and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries.

He said, it also opened doors for the up gradation of local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits out of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), he added.

PCJCCI Senior EC Member Daud Ahmed said, 'This Business-to-Business Exhibition aims to be a one-stop shop for all the engineering industry products from processing technology to the finished products. Hence, the event was a wonderful opportunity to see a range of products to thousands of potential buyers, who attended the exhibition." PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif hoped that exhibition would also help in developing a new international and domestic manufacturers suppliers of machine tools and automation products/services, creating a unique platform to leverage the rapidly growing Pakistan's market.

