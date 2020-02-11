Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that the economy of the country has been strengthening, which has also been acknowledged by the international organizations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Tuesday said that the economy of the country has been strengthening, which has also been acknowledged by the international organizations.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference at the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh said that the country's current account deficit (CAD) has also been decreased, which, he said, was a positive economic indicator.

He said that the authorities concerned are bound to get expensive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), due to the agreements which was inked in the past.

The PTI Leader observed that many corruption matters of the past are now being disclosed through different inquiries.

He said that the initiatives like Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Ehsaas Program have been taken to provide relief and empower the masses.

Speaking regarding the directives of the Supreme Court about removal of encroachments, Haleem Adil Sheikh welcomed the order of the apex court and said the concerned quarters would be recommended to relocate the affected people at the alternate site.

He also called for strict action against those who violated the laws in construction of high-rise structures.