ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The international environmental experts and various ecological conservation organizations have hailed the Prime Minister's Protected Area Initiative to develop 15 national parks over 7,500 square kilometers as a significant step towards to revive depleting ecology and employment opportunities to fight the prevailing pandemic of coronavirus.

In their video messages, the environmental experts including George Scaller of the World Conservative Society, Kathy Mc Kinon, Chair of World Commission on Protected Areas, Alex Mc William, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Asia/Asia Protected Area Partnership congratulated the prime minister, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and experts for working out a multidimensional project that would bring change to the stressed environment along with providing green jobs to the youth and strengthen local communities associated with the national parks.

In his message, George Scaller of the World Conservative Society said the Protected Areas initiative would help establish 15 national parks across the country that would not only preserve biodiversity rather would generate job opportunities for youth facing unemployment due to COVID-19.

The project signifies the ambitious vision of the government to aver the adverse impacts of climate change in the region.

Chair of World Commission on Protected Areas Kathy Mc Kinon in her message said the Protected areas not only help in reviving ecology rather provide a potential source for healthy environment, food security, employment and mitigating the risk of calamities due to climate change.

She appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, climate change ministers and experts for devising eco-friendly development project.

She noted that World Commission on Protected Areas was supporting the prime minister's initiative to develop 15 national parks.

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Asia/Asia Protected Area Partnership Alex Mc William welcomed the Prime Minister's programme to develop 15 national parks in the country.

He lauded the entire team for successfully launching the project.

He added that IUCN was already working with various governments, non-government organizations on protecting national parks and protected areas.