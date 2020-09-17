Like other parts of the globe, International Equal Pay Day,will be marked on September 18 across the globe including Pakistan represents the longstanding efforts towards the achievement of equal pay for work of equal value

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Equal Pay Day,will be marked on September 18 across the globe including Pakistan represents the longstanding efforts towards the achievement of equal pay for work of equal value.

It further builds on the United Nations commitment to human rights and against all forms of discrimination, including discrimination against women and girls.

Across all regions, women are paid less than men, with the gender pay gap estimated at 23 per cent globally.

According to details,worldwide, women make only 77 cents for every Dollar earned by men, creating a lifetime of income inequality between men and women.

The Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) is led by the ILO, UN Women, and partners. The Coalition's goal is to achieve equal pay for women and men everywhere. By bringing together a diverse set of actors with different areas of focus and expertise, EPIC supports governments, employers, workers, and their organizations to make concrete and coordinated progress towards this goal.

EPIC is currently the only multi-stakeholder partnership working to reduce the gender pay gap at the global, regional and national levels.

Gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls continues to be held back owing to the persistence of historical and structural unequal power relations between women and men, poverty and inequalities and disadvantages in access to resources and opportunities that limit women's and girls' capabilities. Progress on narrowing that gap has been slow.

While equal pay for men and women has been widely endorsed, applying it in practice has been difficult.

In order to ensure that no one is left behind, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) address the need to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. Furthermore, the SDGs promote decent work and economic growth by seeking full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including for young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value. Mainstreaming of a gender perspective is crucial in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Achieving equal pay is an important milestone for human rights and gender equality. It takes the effort of the entire world community and more work remains to be done. The United Nations, including UN Women and the International Labour Organization (ILO) invites Members states and civil society, women's and community-based organizations and feminist groups, as well as businesses and workers' and employers' organizations, to promote equal pay for work of equal value and the economic empowerment of women and girls.

International Equal Pay Day 2020: Building back a better future of work by ensuring pay equityOn the occasion of the first International Equal Pay Day, and in the midst of the fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Equal Pay International Coalition (EPIC) will host a virtual global Call to Action to encourage all labour market actors to take the necessary steps to ensure that equal pay is at the heart of recovery efforts worldwide.