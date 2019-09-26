Intl exhibitions vital for local industry up-gradation: Mian Aslam

Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that international exhibitions not only play a vital role in keeping local industry abreast with modern technology but also help expand their businesses and strengthen contacts with foreign investors and industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Thursday that international exhibitions not only play a vital role in keeping local industry abreast with modern technology but also help expand their businesses and strengthen contacts with foreign investors and industrialists.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after inaugurating a three-day International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2019, jointly organised by the Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (EGP), here at Lahore Expo Centre.

Mian Aslam Iqbal also congratulated the PCJCCI and EGP for organising series of international exhibitions in Lahore, asserting that provincial government was also interested in creating a conducive environment for trade and investment. He assured the businessmen, industrialists and other stakeholders of introducing important changes in the provincial commerce polices in the light of their suggestions.

Provincial Minister for Energy Development Muhammad Akhtar Malik also visited the exhibition and told media that such event would help highlight soft image of Pakistan and "We are inviting the world to come to Pakistan as it has now best business environment and investment opportunities." The exhibition, he added, would also enable the local manufacturers and businessmen enhance their business with foreign buyers thus help in increasing the overall export volume of the country.

EGP President Dr Khursheed Nizam briefed the reporters that over 250 delegates from seven countries: Belarus, China, Germany, Jorden, UAE, Japan, Austria etc. were participating in the three-day exhibition showcasing over 200 products at 250 stalls.

He hoped that the exhibition would be visited by more than 40,000 local visitors from relevant fields who would also hold Business to Business (B2B) meetings with their foreign counterparts till September 28. He added that exhibition was being initiated to facilitate effective interaction among several camaraderie of the machine tool, automation, cutting tools and user industries.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain said that International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition-2019 would act as a source of inspiration and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries. It would also open doors for the up gradation of our local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop our businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits out of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), he added.

PCJCCI Senior EC Member Daud Ahmed said, the Business-to-Business Exhibition was aimed to be a one-stop shop for all the engineering industry products from processing technology to the finished products.

Joint Chamber's Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif hoped that exhibition would also help in developing a new international and domestic manufacturers suppliers of machine tools & automation products / services, creating a unique platform to leverage the rapidly growing Pakistan's market.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Pakistan, Mr. Andrei Ermolovich, Commerce Ministry's Additonal Secretary Javed Akber, TDAP Lahore Director General Ms. Nudrat Hussain Khan, and NLC Director General attended theexhibition as guests of honour.