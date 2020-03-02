International experts and analysts from varied backgrounds would participate in the seminar on "Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR)" scheduled to be held here on March 4 to 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):International experts and analysts from varied backgrounds would participate in the seminar on "Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR)" scheduled to be held here on March 4 to 5.

The seminar will provide an opportunity to the speakers for discussing various issues of global and regional significance.

The participants were eager to participate in the symposium organized by the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) press release issued here on Monday.

The list of guest speakers had renowned analysts including Cameron Munter (USA), Air Chief Marshal (R) Sir Brian Burridge (UK), Lieutenant Colonel Lyle Holt (Royal Australian Air Force), Dr Filippo Neri Leonardo (Italy), Colonel Dr John Andreas Olsen (Norway), Jorge Sebastiao (CTO Huawei Middle East & European Union), General (R) Philippe Steininger (France) and Air Commodore Simon Edwards (Royal Air Force, UK).

They would deliver talks on important issues such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the two day seminar.