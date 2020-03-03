(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):International experts and analysts from varied backgrounds will participate in the seminar on "Global Strategic Threat and Response (GSTAR)" scheduled to be held from tomorrow.

Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) is organizing the two-day international seminar GSTAR from March, 4 to 5.

Around fifteen renowned scholars including nine international experts from diverse backgrounds will be speaking on different topics such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the seminar.

The seminar aims to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts' inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.

A mobile app for media and general public to provide them firsthand information about the happenings at the seminar has also been developed.

CASS is an independent think tank, which aim to provide insight and analysis on aerospace and international security issues.

It has the services of experts in the fields of aerospace, policy, doctrine, strategy, international relations, security and economics.

The seminar will provide an opportunity to the speakers for discussing various issues of global and regional significance.

The list of guest speakers has renowned analysts including Cameron Munter (USA), Air Chief Marshal (R) Sir Brian Burridge (UK), Lieutenant Colonel Lyle Holt (Royal Australian Air Force), Dr Filippo Neri Leonardo (Italy), Colonel Dr John Andreas Olsen (Norway), Jorge Sebastiao (CTO Huawei Middle East & European Union), General (R) Philippe Steininger (France) and Air Commodore Simon Edwards (Royal Air Force, UK).

They will deliver talks on important issues such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the seminar.