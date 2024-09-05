(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has decided to organize first-ever International Festival on Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin from September 20 to 22, 2024 at Islamabad.

According to the details, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will coordinate the activities of the Festival under direct mentor-ship of the Secretary Federal Education, Mr Mohyuddin Wani.

The official sources said that the National Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) will be in the leading role being one of the core objectives.

The Chairman NRKNA,Mr Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem will also supervise the activities of the Festival personally.

The senior Joint Secretary Federal Education Ministry Mr Junaid Akhlaq and Niaz Hameed, the Deputy Secretary of the ministry being in charge of affairs of NRKNA at Ministry level shall and have been coordinating for various obligations relating to the Festival.

At NRKNA level, the DG-Secretary NRKNA, Mr Zafar Mahmood Malik, The Directors NRKNA,M/S Imtiaz Qureshi and Sohail Aziz are assisting.

The Secretary Federal Education Ministry has said that his team will work hard for better end results and this first ever Festival of its nature will have a long lasting impact on our society, particularly, upon the young generation of Pakistan.

More than one million youngsters will directly be attracted through the activities of this Festival Mr Wani added.

He further stated that this Festival will also be a source of better understandings and lay down a foundation to eliminate polarization from our society particularly among the youth.

Mr Wani cordially invited the people to visit this noble Festival,adding, he has announced the events and activities of this Three days International Festival after a comprehensive briefing.

According to him, the most eminent personalities and Scholars will participate in the Festival as per schedule.

In the Festival, there will be a two-day Conference, for which some 200 eminent scholars have applied as presenters.

A book Fair will also be organized for a full three days and a huge discount will be ensured for the buyers of books. He said that Seerat Youth Convention is also part of the Festival.

Similarly calligraphy exhibitions, students discussion workshop and Natia Mushraha will also be part of this Fair.

The details of the Festival announced by the Secretary Education Mr Mohyuddin Wani at Federal level are unique in nature and for the first time in the history of Pakistan such a graceful decision has been taken, surely it will have a very positive impact on our society.