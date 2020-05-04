UrduPoint.com
Int'l Firefighters Day Observed At Rescue-1122 Office

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Like other parts of the world the International Firefighters Day was also observed at Rescue-1122 office to mark the day. District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain presided over the function

The firefighters of Rescue-1122, who lost their lives in the line of duty were paid glowing tributes. Special prayers were held for the departed souls.

A special tribute was paid to Fire Dirt Rescuer Ashiq Ali Shaheed of Rescue-1122 Bahawalpur.

