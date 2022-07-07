PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Huzaifa International Firm (HIF) on Wednesday agreed to provide anti lumpy skin vaccine to Khyber Pakthunkhwa farms to protect the animals against the fatal disease.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here, wherein Country Manager HIF Dr Alamdar Hussain, Chief Executive Officer Basharat Ahmed and Director General Livestock and Dairy Development Dr Alamzaib were present.

On the occasion, HIF Country Manager handed over a Turkish-made anti lumpy skin vaccine to Dr Alamzaib and assured to supply the vaccine to all farms of the provincial government.

CEO HIF Basharat said that the vaccine would protect the animals against the lumpy skin disease and keep them healthy.

He said that the foundation would continue cooperation with the provincial government in livestock and diary development.

DG Livestock and Diary Development expressed gratitude to HIF for the cooperation.