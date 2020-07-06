UrduPoint.com
Int'l Flight Operation Resulting In Delay Of Postal Dispatches Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:15 PM

Int'l flight operation resulting in delay of Postal dispatches due to COVID-19

Owing to an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the international flight operation had been badly affected which is resulting in delay in the Postal dispatches to different countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Owing to an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the international flight operation had been badly affected which is resulting in delay in the Postal dispatches to different countries.

Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana said that all the postal circles and regions are directed to encourage customers to book EMS Plus, adding that EMS Plus articles are being delivered in 6 to 7 working days, a press release issued here on Monday said.

He said that during next week Pakistan Post will be in a position to put the right system in place for transportation of mail internationally.

However, Pakistan Post has been using all available resources especially the flights which operated for bringing overseas Pakistanis from different parts of the world for transportation of its mail" he added.

In order to harness the opportunities that are emerging from the market and thus to enhance the quality of service, Pakistan Post is offering a new product for export sector companies (small & medium Enterprises) and fast, reliable and economical transmission of documents for students.

He said that this is a new product that is time sensitive and offers end to end tracking facility to the esteemed customers of Pakistan Post.

The service is available in major cities and links the country with 173 countries worldwide.

It is highly reliable and secure but in case of loss a compensation is guaranteed up to USD 100.

