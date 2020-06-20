UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Flights To Resume Sunday To Facilitate Expatriates: PM

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Int'l flights to resume Sunday to facilitate expatriates: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistan would partially open its airspace for international flights by Sunday mainly to facilitate the overseas workers.

"Tomorrow we will partially open airspace for intl flights.

This is being done specially to help our Overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage & made us proud", the prime minister said on Twitter.

He welcomed the expatriates returning to their homes and assured that the government would facilitate them in every way.

The prime minister also appreciated the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their countrymen abroad during COVID 19.

"There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need," he remarked.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

10 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

11 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.