ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistan would partially open its airspace for international flights by Sunday mainly to facilitate the overseas workers.

"Tomorrow we will partially open airspace for intl flights.

This is being done specially to help our Overseas workers who have suffered most in this pandemic but have shown great courage & made us proud", the prime minister said on Twitter.

He welcomed the expatriates returning to their homes and assured that the government would facilitate them in every way.

The prime minister also appreciated the philanthropic role played by the overseas Pakistani community in helping their countrymen abroad during COVID 19.

"There are many examples where the Pakistani community has been a source of inspiration, helping those around in need," he remarked.

\932