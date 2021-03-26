Intl flights to start soon from Saidu Sharif Airport : Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed Friday said resumption of flights from Saidu Sharif Airport was a great achievement of the government and international flights would be started soon here to facilitate oversees Pakistanis belonged to this part of the country.

Addressing a function after resumption of commercial flights operation from Saidu Sharif Airport, he said it was the long awaited demand of the people that was fulfilled by PTI Government.

In the second phase, he said, international flights would be started to facilitate expatriate Pakistanis belonged to Malakand Division.

He said the government has completed state-of-the art Swat Motorway Phase-I that promoted tourism in Swat besides made very positive impact on winter tourism and sports.

The minister said work on Swat Motorway Phase-II from Chakdara Dir Lower to Fatehpur Madayn Swat would commence after Eid-ul-Fitr that after completion would bolster regional connectivity besides open up all inaccessible scenic valleys and designations for tourists, mountaineers, trekker, natural and adventure sports lovers.

Work on Dir Motorway would commence this year, which after completion would make the entire Malakand Division especially Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Chitral a hub of trade, investment and tourism, Murad Saeed informed.

He said people of Malakand division had rendered matchless sacrifices for the country and the entire nation held their sacrifices in high esteem.

Murad Saeed said facilities of provision of free medical and surgical services has also been extended to people of Swat and Malakand Division under flagship Sehat Plus Card programme and now patients can get free treatment up to Rs one million in any paneled Government or private hospital in Pakistan.

Murad Saeed said Gabin Jabba, Malam Jabba and Kalam roads projects would change destiny of people besides bolstering tourism.

He said record number of tourists visited Swat valley during winter season with positive impact on economy, adding tourism was cornerstone of PTI Government policy keeping in view of its wide scope in generation of employment opportunities and poverty's alleviation.