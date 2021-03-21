Intl Forest Day observed across Punjab; 103 mln saplings to be planted this year

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :International Forest Day was observed on Sunday across Punjab province to spread awareness about plantation and urge the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success.

According to a spokesman of the Punjab Forests department, all the departments concerned were making all out efforts to achieve the targets set for the plantation campaign 2021.

He informed that nearly 103 million saplings would be planted across the province during the plantation campaign of 2020-21.

He told APP that over 85 million saplings worth Rs 26 billion were planted during 2019-20 financial year under 10 billion tree tsunami plantation drive while the target of over 103 million saplings would be achieved during 2020-21 financial year.

To a question, he informed that the forest department had planted 30 million saplings under current target till February 2021 while over 67 million saplings would also be planted during March to June.

To another question, he said, over 244 nurseries of the Punjab Forests Department were set up to grow required stocks of the plants besides establishing 363 sale points to provide saplings to the citizens only at Rs 2 subsidized rate.

He said the government was taking solid steps for the development of forests and a clean and green Pakistan was among its top priorities.

That is why Prime Minister Imran Khan had started the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign after he came into power and plantation is being done on a huge level in the country, he said.

Contradictory to the past, all resources were being utilized for this purpose in the province, he added.

About 25% of the land of any country should have a forest for a healthy environment and sustainable economy, while there is only 4% of land in Pakistan consists of forest, said a forest expert.

He informed that the day is observed annually to promote awareness and need of forests among people. The day is celebrated to highlight the loss due to the cutting of trees.

He stressed the plantation for saving the environment and to ease the lives of human beings and animals on the earth.

He urged the citizens particularly youngsters to plant more trees to promote a green environment and help combat pollution.

"We should pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them. Institutions should realise their responsibility and partake activities and implement measures to help control environmental pollution."Pakistan loses 42,000 hectares of its forests every year and is known to have the highest rate of deforestation in Asia. Tree plantation is a national need to combat climate change, control air pollution and make a healthier greener environment for current and future generations.

395