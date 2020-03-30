(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday called for creating an international level forum for prevention of global epidemic diseases.

He was speaking at the Virtual Ministerial Dialogue titled "COVID-19 and Open Science" arranged by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through a video conferencing.

In the meeting participated by 80 ministers from 193 countries, the federal minister emphasized that every country needs to share research on infectious diseases with other countries.

Fawad Chaudhry termed developing strategies to prevent such diseases before the time as inevitable.

"All the countries should set aside their differences and promote mutual assistance for the protection of human lives at this time", he stressed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the purpose of the Ministerial Meeting was to consider proposals and future action plans for the prevention of global diseases with the help of science.

The Director General of UNESCO also gave a presentation on 'UNESCO science and the prevention of pandemic diseases'.

All the ministers discussed their observations and experiences and the strategies to be adopted for fighting COVID-19.

The world-renowned Nobel laureate scientists also briefed participants of their experiences and observations on COVID-19.

According to the UNESCO, the ministerial meeting and the associated 'Plea for a global pact for Open Sciences and international scientific collaboration' intended to reaffirm the critical role of science to contain the pandemic and preparedness for the future.

This initiative was taken to support the international coalition of scientists and mobilise policy makers and reaffirm the importance of science for informed policy-making and in meeting global challenges including addressing COVID-19.

The scientists and policy makers discussed the measures needed to ensure adequate scientific collaborations as well as additional mechanisms and international platforms necessary for 'opening science'.

They discussed thoroughly how can Science provide solutions in the 'war against COVID-19" and other future unknown pandemics and threats.