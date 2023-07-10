(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Head of the Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Monday said that Pakistan hosting the prestigious 3-days international "Gandhara Symposium which aims to promote peace, interfaith harmony and freindly atmosphere for the tourists in the country.

"The objective of the symposium is to raise global awareness about the historical and cultural significance of the Gandhara civilization and Buddhist heritage in Pakistan", he said while talking to ptv news channel.

He further explained that participants including journalists, representatives from civic society, and diplomats from numerous friendly nations are expected to grace the occasion.

Replying to a question, he replied Pakistan for religious tourism is of vital importance and the present government was paying attention to promoting religious tourism in the country and effective steps are being taken in this regard.

He said the government is determined to promote tourism, especially historical sites, scenic beauty of the country, and religious tourism.

To another question, he said it's being late to work on Pakistan's geography and the Buddhist community, adding, it will create job opportunities for the local people, and bring foreign exchange to the country struggling with severe economic crunch.

He said the exchange of cultural and religious practices among countries now will be expected to foster interfaith understanding and strengthen bonds between nations.