LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The 39th International Conference of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology will be organized at here from February 22 to 26. Post Graduate Medical Institute /Ameer-Ud-Din Medical College /Lahore General Hospital Professor of Medicine Professor Ghiyas un Nabi Tayyab will chair the conference.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, chief organiser of the international conference, Professor Dr. Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that about 3 thousand medical experts from home and other countries are participating in this 5-day conference.

While on the first 2 days of the conference, young doctors related to Endoscopy, ERCP, and manometer will be provided practical training. He said that the conference would extend a great platform to the trainee doctors of gastroenterology and medicine to learn about the latest research and medical educational activities, through which they could improve their professional skills as well. He indicated that this step would also help them to get substantial help in practical life of medical profession and teachers would be presenting research papers on this occasion.

Talking in this regard, Professor Toor expected that this conference would play an important role in improving the professional skills of future gastroenterologists and they would be able to treat patients and perform procedures in a better way in their practical life. He said that it was very important to hold such conferences regularly to keep our knowledge updated in the field of medicine, and Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology was keeping this important need in mind always by holding such conferences. He assured that this responsibility would remain continue to be carried out in a good manner in the future by giving a permanent status to this tradition that had been going on for many years. He said that these training opportunities were provided especially to the young doctors so that this series of medical education might be continued in a better way for the new generation which would directly benefit the patients in the form of early recovery.