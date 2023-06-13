UrduPoint.com

Intl Goat Mela To Be Held At UAF On 15th

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Intl goat mela to be held at UAF on 15th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The 25th international goat mela will be held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on June 15 (Thursday).

A spokesman for the mela organizing committee said on Tuesday that Chairman International Goat & Bull Care Association Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujjar flanked by Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will inaugurate the fair in which goats, rams, bulls and camels would be presented for beauty competition.

He said milk competition for goats would also be arranged in the event and special prizes and trophies would be given to owners of position holder animals.

He said Rs 700,000 was fixed for first position holder goat whereas Rs 300,000 and Rs 150,000 would be awarded to second and third position holders respectively in heavy weighty goat competition.

He said Rs 200,000 would be awarded to first position holder in goat beauty competitionwhereas Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 would be given to second and third position holders.

Related Topics

June Event University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

15 minutes ago
 UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

58 minutes ago
 PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day lo ..

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

1 hour ago
 PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.