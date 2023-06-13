Intl goat mela to be held at UAF on 15th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The 25th international goat mela will be held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on June 15 (Thursday).

A spokesman for the mela organizing committee said on Tuesday that Chairman International Goat & Bull Care Association Chaudhry Ata Muhammad Gujjar flanked by Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan will inaugurate the fair in which goats, rams, bulls and camels would be presented for beauty competition.

He said milk competition for goats would also be arranged in the event and special prizes and trophies would be given to owners of position holder animals.

He said Rs 700,000 was fixed for first position holder goat whereas Rs 300,000 and Rs 150,000 would be awarded to second and third position holders respectively in heavy weighty goat competition.

He said Rs 200,000 would be awarded to first position holder in goat beauty competitionwhereas Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 would be given to second and third position holders.