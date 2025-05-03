Open Menu

Int'l Health Partners Acknowledge Polio Vaccination Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Int'l health partners acknowledge polio vaccination campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) In a remarkable achievement, Rawalpindi's Health Authority has passed the Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) Survey for the second time, conducted by the International health organizations. The achievement is a reflection of Health departments commitment to reach 100 targets.

"This is the second time we passed it, which is a great success and depiction of our commitment", said Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi CEO District Health Authority Rawalpindi.

Elaborating the survey's technical information and importance, Dr. Asif said LQAS is an assessment to measure the degree of success of the polio campaign, based on randomly picked population clusters by an independent team.

"This time 30 union councils were randomly selected, and the results were analysed and we have been proved to reach 100 percent target", he said.

The CEO informed that the international partners like WHO and the local health teams independently conducted the survey and concluded that in the Rawalpindi District, health workers reached maximums.

"This means we have not left any child unattended during the vaccination campaign. Besides the health workers dedication, parents equally deserve the appreciation for their strong cooperation during the campaign", said Dr. Asif.

It is worth mentioning here that 1057000 children were targeted during the seven day campaign held in April this year. The dedicated health workers rendered their best services in ensuring the target achievement.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

3 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

3 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

3 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

10 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

20 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

20 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

20 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan