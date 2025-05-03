Int'l Health Partners Acknowledge Polio Vaccination Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) In a remarkable achievement, Rawalpindi's Health Authority has passed the Lot Quality Assurance Sampling (LQAS) Survey for the second time, conducted by the International health organizations. The achievement is a reflection of Health departments commitment to reach 100 targets.
"This is the second time we passed it, which is a great success and depiction of our commitment", said Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi CEO District Health Authority Rawalpindi.
Elaborating the survey's technical information and importance, Dr. Asif said LQAS is an assessment to measure the degree of success of the polio campaign, based on randomly picked population clusters by an independent team.
"This time 30 union councils were randomly selected, and the results were analysed and we have been proved to reach 100 percent target", he said.
The CEO informed that the international partners like WHO and the local health teams independently conducted the survey and concluded that in the Rawalpindi District, health workers reached maximums.
"This means we have not left any child unattended during the vaccination campaign. Besides the health workers dedication, parents equally deserve the appreciation for their strong cooperation during the campaign", said Dr. Asif.
It is worth mentioning here that 1057000 children were targeted during the seven day campaign held in April this year. The dedicated health workers rendered their best services in ensuring the target achievement.
