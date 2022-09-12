UrduPoint.com

Int'l Housing Real Estate Expo From Dec 8

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Int'l housing real estate expo from Dec 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works will hold first ever "International Housing and Real Estate Expo" from December 8 to promote real estate business in the country, besides ensuring safe and secure housing for the people.

A three-day expo would be organize in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations and authorities to encourage the approved housing projects and uplift the construction sector in the country," sources in the ministry told APP.

They said the people associated with the real estate and housing industry across the country would participate in the exhibition. The stall would be given to all real estate developers, housing societies, real estate consultants and construction material related industries.

The objective of the expo was to create awareness among the masses on approved real estate, they added.

They sources stated that the ministry would also allot the stalls of those whose housing projects and companies approved by the government, taxpayers and companies with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani told APP that the construction sector was the biggest provider of job opportunities for it has several other industries attached to it. "It was fundamental right of everyone to have secure and safe housing, and the ministry intended to organise the event to achieve this purpose," he added.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said different stalls would be set up by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and country's major builders and developers. He said the event was expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Job December Event All From Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

38 minutes ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

1 hour ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in ..

Asia Cup 2022: How Sri-Lanka defeated Pakistan in final match?

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pa ..

Asia Cup 2022 final: Poor batting, fielding irk Pakistan cricket fans

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.