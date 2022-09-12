ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Housing and Works will hold first ever "International Housing and Real Estate Expo" from December 8 to promote real estate business in the country, besides ensuring safe and secure housing for the people.

A three-day expo would be organize in collaboration with other relevant ministries, agencies, organizations and authorities to encourage the approved housing projects and uplift the construction sector in the country," sources in the ministry told APP.

They said the people associated with the real estate and housing industry across the country would participate in the exhibition. The stall would be given to all real estate developers, housing societies, real estate consultants and construction material related industries.

The objective of the expo was to create awareness among the masses on approved real estate, they added.

They sources stated that the ministry would also allot the stalls of those whose housing projects and companies approved by the government, taxpayers and companies with No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani told APP that the construction sector was the biggest provider of job opportunities for it has several other industries attached to it. "It was fundamental right of everyone to have secure and safe housing, and the ministry intended to organise the event to achieve this purpose," he added.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said different stalls would be set up by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and country's major builders and developers. He said the event was expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

