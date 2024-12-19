Open Menu

Intl Human Rights Day At Govt City Girls Degree College Marked

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Government City Girls Degree College Gulbahar on Thursday organized an event in connection with International Human Rights Day aimed at raising awareness about human rights, particularly the importance of children's rights among the students.

The event was hosted by the English Literature Society of the college. Captain (R) Kamran Ahmad Afridi, secretary higher education department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest on the occasion.

Students delivered eloquent speeches on human rights and child protection, shedding light on topics such as human dignity, equality, and the eradication of injustice. Student's impactful speeches left a lasting impression on the audience, delivering a positive message about the importance of human rights.

The students also performed a stage drama on the theme of injustice against children. Their realistic acting and the depth of the topic captivated the audience, who enthusiastically applauded the performance and appreciated the students' talent.

In his address, secretary of the higher education department, , emphasized that the younger generation is the nation’s greatest asset, possessing immense potential. He highlighted the government’s dedication to address youth deprivation and enhancing the capacity of educational institutions.

He further said that provincial government is actively working to address teacher shortages, equip colleges with modern facilities, and improve the quality of education. He praised the students’ achievements and urged that such events not only polish students' creative abilities but also play a crucial role in making them socially aware of important issues.

Principal Rabia Sikandar of Government City Girls Degree College, Gulbahar, also addressed the audience, appreciating the hard work and performance of the teachers and students.

As part of the event, students who excelled in various inter-college competitions organized by the Higher Education Department in 2024 were honored with special awards and certificates.

More Stories From Pakistan