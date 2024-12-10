Int'l Human Rights Day Observed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) International Human Rights Day was observed here, across the country and globally on Tuesday.
This year the theme of the day is Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.
In this connection, various seminars, workshops and walks were organised aiming at further promoting discussion and promote discourse on human rights in the country.
The world observes Human Rights Day every year on December 10 to raise awareness of the basic liberties and rights that every person is entitled to. Bonded Labour Libration Front (BLLF) chairperson Syeda Ghulam Fatima in this connection told APP that the day gives an opportunity to recognise the work that has been done to protect everyone's rights. It is a reminder, a call to action, imploring governments, institutions and people everywhere to strive for equality, justice and the defence of human dignity, she added.
She said that Human Rights Day is observed to remind that every person's rights must be respected and safeguarded. It aims to make people aware of their own rights and to take an active role in advancing equality and justice. Human rights activists also use this day to draw attention for freedom and dignity and to urge cooperation in addressing various social issues and abuses, she added.
Syeda Ghulam Fatima said that commencing of various events across the country would help bring together a variety of stakeholders to participate in meaningful exchange on realities surrounding marriage rights, challenges and barriers.
