Open Menu

Int'l Human Rights Day Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Int'l Human Rights day observed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) International Human Rights Day was observed here, across the country and globally on Tuesday.

This year the theme of the day is Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now.

In this connection, various seminars, workshops and walks were organised aiming at further promoting discussion and promote discourse on human rights in the country.

The world observes Human Rights Day every year on December 10 to raise awareness of the basic liberties and rights that every person is entitled to. Bonded Labour Libration Front (BLLF) chairperson Syeda Ghulam Fatima in this connection told APP that the day gives an opportunity to recognise the work that has been done to protect everyone's rights. It is a reminder, a call to action, imploring governments, institutions and people everywhere to strive for equality, justice and the defence of human dignity, she added.

She said that Human Rights Day is observed to remind that every person's rights must be respected and safeguarded. It aims to make people aware of their own rights and to take an active role in advancing equality and justice. Human rights activists also use this day to draw attention for freedom and dignity and to urge cooperation in addressing various social issues and abuses, she added.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima said that commencing of various events across the country would help bring together a variety of stakeholders to participate in meaningful exchange on realities surrounding marriage rights, challenges and barriers.

Related Topics

World Exchange Marriage December Labour

Recent Stories

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law manda ..

Byte Dance, TikTok seek suspension of US law mandating sale of App by Jan 19

1 hour ago
 FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile pho ..

FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage

2 hours ago
 One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

5 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

5 hours ago
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

8 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

19 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

20 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan