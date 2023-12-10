Open Menu

Int'l Human Rights Day Observed In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The district administration on Sunday organized a rally in connection with the ‘International Human Rights Day’ being observed across the globe on December 10.

The rally, led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, was started at GPO Chowk and culminated at Topan-Wala Chowk.

The rally was also attended by Pakistan Worker Federation Bannu region Chairman Muhammad Rehan, Vice Chairman Qaiser Kamran, officers and staff of different government departments and people from different segments of society.

The participants of the rally were holding banners inscribed with different slogans supporting human rights. The speakers, while addressing the rally, stressed for prevention of violence against women and girls.

