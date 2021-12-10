International Human Rights Day was observed on Friday aiming at promoting equality, peace, justice, freedom and protection of human dignity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :International Human Rights Day was observed on Friday aiming at promoting equality, peace, justice, freedom and protection of human dignity.

This year's theme of the day was "Reducing inequalities and advancing human rights". Various organizations and civil societies organized seminars, dialogues and ceremonies to mark the day.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, in his message on the day, said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom to its citizens regardless of their caste, colour or creed.

He said the government will continue making efforts to safeguard freedom, liberty, dignity and self-esteem of every citizen of the state. Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari,in her message on the day, said the government has moved beyond rhetoric and proactively removed the barriers faced by marginalized groups.

Addressing a seminar 'Gross Violations of International Human Rights Law and Humanitarian Laws in IIOJK' Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood urged upon the world governments to rise above their material interests and act to end massive human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Supporting the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan for talks to resolve Kashmir issue, the AJK president ruled out military solution of this longstanding issue.

Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) released pigeons as symbol of peace at Fatima Jinnah Park here to highlight Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK on International Human Rights Day. Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, and wife of Kashmir's Revolutionary Liberation Leader Yasin Malik, Mushaal Hussain Mullick, MNA Naureen Farooq Ibrahim, All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hamid Lone, Social and Human Rights Activist Ume Rubab and large number of people attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Mushaal Hussain Mullick said that releasing pigeons was a symbol of freedom as people in IIOJK were facing atrocities, tortures and arrests in their own land.

She said that such events would highlight the human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupied forces in IIOJK, adding that since the partition Kashmiris were facing this state-sponsored violence and persecution.