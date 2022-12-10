(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department organized a walk to mark International Human Rights Day, here on Saturday.

The walk led by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Akmal commenced from Jinnah library and ended at DPO office.

Assistant Commissioner addressing the walk participants stated that the basic purpose of holding the walk was to create awareness about human rights. All the citizens enjoy equal basic rights in the country. The provision of due rights to the people is of vital importance as it leads to a welfare state. Without the delivery of human rights, it is very difficult to face the challenges in any society.