Int'l Human Solidarity Day Marked To Address Global Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) International Human Solidarity Day was marked on Wednesday across the world, including in Pakistan, emphasizing the crucial need for collective unity among human beings to address global challenges.

The day serves as a reminder to governments and the international community to uphold commitments to eradicate poverty, hunger, and diseases.

On December 22, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) recognized solidarity as a fundamental and universal value in twenty-first-century relations between peoples. This led to the proclamation of December 20 as International Human Solidarity Day, focusing on people, the planet, and human rights.

In a bid to reinforce global commitment, the General Assembly established the World Solidarity Fund on December 20, 2002.

Operational in February 2003 as a trust fund under the United Nations Development Programme, its Primary objective is to combat poverty and illness while fostering human and social development in developing countries.

As nations come together on this day, pledges are made to adopt strategies that promote the overall well-being of the global community, echoing the shared responsibility to tackle pressing issues on a united front. 

International Human Solidarity Day stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts to create a more equitable and interconnected world.

