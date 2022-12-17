UrduPoint.com

Int'l Human Solidarity Day To Be Marked On Dec 20

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Int'l Human Solidarity Day to be marked on Dec 20

International Human Solidarity Day will be marked on December 20 (Tuesday) to celebrate unity in diversity.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :International Human Solidarity Day will be marked on December 20 (Tuesday) to celebrate unity in diversity. It also aims to remind people of the importance of solidarity in working toward eradicating poverty.

On International Human Solidarity Day, governments are reminded of their commitments to international agreements on the need for human solidarity as an initiative to fight against poverty. People are encouraged to debate ways to promote solidarity and find innovative methods to help eradicate poverty.

Solidarity refers to a union of interests, purposes or sympathies among members of a group. In the Millennium Declaration, world leaders agreed that solidarity was a value that was important to international relations in the 21st century.

In light of globalization and growing inequality, the UN realized that strong international solidarity and cooperation were needed to achieve its Millennium Development Goals. The UN was founded on the idea of unity and harmony via the concept of collective security that relies on its members solidarity to unite for international peace and security.

On December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly proclaimed that International Solidarity Day would take place on December 20 each year. The event aimed to raise people's awareness of the importance of advancing the international development agenda and promoting a global understanding of the value of human solidarity. The assembly felt that the promotion of a culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing was important in combating poverty.

\778

Related Topics

Assembly Century World United Nations December Event Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Seminar held to address the issue of out-of-school ..

Seminar held to address the issue of out-of-school children

16 seconds ago
 Lahore Radio Station is flagship of PBC: DG

Lahore Radio Station is flagship of PBC: DG

23 seconds ago
 Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal ..

Germany Putting Measures in Place to Curb Illegal Migration - Interior Minister

29 seconds ago
 CM announces upgrading of Sir Cowasji Jehangir Ins ..

CM announces upgrading of Sir Cowasji Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry to univ ..

35 seconds ago
 Information secretary reviews amends to advertisem ..

Information secretary reviews amends to advertisement policy

23 minutes ago
 Russian Glonass Navigation Station in Venezuela to ..

Russian Glonass Navigation Station in Venezuela to Go Live in 2023 - Roscosmos

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.