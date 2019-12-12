UrduPoint.com
Int'l Human Solidarity Day To Be Marked On Dec 20

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Int'l Human Solidarity Day to be marked on Dec 20

Like other parts of the globe, International Human Solidarity Day will be marked on December 20 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate unity in diversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Human Solidarity Day will be marked on December 20 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate unity in diversity.

The day also aims to remind people on the importance of solidarity in working towards eradicating poverty.

International Human Solidarity Day reminds people on the importance of solidarity in working towards eradicating poverty.

On International Human Solidarity Day, governments are reminded of their commitments to international agreements on the need for human solidarity as an initiative to fight against poverty. People are encouraged to debate on ways to promote solidarity and find innovative methods to help eradicate poverty.

Activities may include promoting campaigns on issues such as banning land mines.

Making health and medication accessible to those in need.

Relief efforts to help those who suffered the effects of natural or human-made disasters.

Achieving universal education.

Fighting against poverty, corruption and terrorism.

The day is promoted through all forms of media including magazine articles, speeches at official events, and web blogs from groups, individuals or organizations committed to universal solidarity.

On December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly proclaimed that International Solidarity Day would take place on December 20 each year. The event aimed to raise people's awareness of the importance of advancing the international development agenda and promoting global understanding of the value of human solidarity. The assembly felt that the promotion of a culture of solidarity and the spirit of sharing was important in combating poverty.

