Int'l Human Solidarity Day To Be Marked On Sunday

Sat 19th December 2020

Int'l Human Solidarity Day to be marked on Sunday



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the International Human Solidarity Day will be marked on Sunday (tomorrow) including Pakistan that aims to develop a culture of solidarity and a spirit of sharing in order to achieve social justice and combat poverty.

This day reminds us to celebrate unity in diversity which aims to remind people on the importance of solidarity in working towards eradicating poverty.

This day reminds governments to respect their commitments to international agreements; a day to raise public awareness of the importance of solidarity; a day to encourage debate on the ways to promote solidarity for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty eradication; and a day of action to encourage new initiatives for poverty eradication.

Activities may include promoting campaigns on issues such as: 1)making health and medication accessible to those in need;2) relief efforts to help those who suffered the effects of natural or human-made disasters; 3) achieving universal education; and 4) fighting against poverty, corruption and terrorism.

The UN was founded on the idea unity and harmony via the concept of collective security that relies on its members' solidarity to unite for international peace and security.

Thus on December 22, 2005, the UN General Assembly proclaimed that International Solidarity Day that would take place on December 20 each year.

