Open Menu

Int'l Investors Meet Sardar Awais Leghari, Discuss Power Sector Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:36 PM

Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms

A group of international investors, including representatives from K Trade, Barings, Fedly, Ashmore, and Jefferies, met with Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Leghari here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A group of international investors, including representatives from K Trade, Barings, Fedly, Ashmore, and Jefferies, met with Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Leghari here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister Awais Leghari emphasized the importance of power sector reforms for the country's economic growth. Discussions centered around the privatization of power distribution companies, smart metering, and the government's policy on smart grids and electric vehicles, according to the spokesperson of the power division.

The Minister also apprised the delegation about the steps taken to address the growing circular debt in the sector and expressed his commitment to controlling it in the future. He reassured the delegation that efforts would be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support industrial growth.

The investor group acknowledged the significance of the government's reforms in improving the power sector and boosting the economy.

Recent Stories

SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar ..

SK Hydro (Suki Kinari) delegation calls on Sardar Awais Leghari

3 minutes ago
 Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss ..

Int'l investors meet Sardar Awais Leghari, discuss power sector reforms

3 minutes ago
 8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

8th meeting of IATF on human smuggling held

3 minutes ago
 Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

3 minutes ago
 Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about t ..

Mexican president hopes to talk with Trump about tariffs

51 seconds ago
 Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off i ..

Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space

53 seconds ago
Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on crimina ..

Muzaffargarh police intensify crackdown on criminals, drug dealers

55 seconds ago
 DPO reviews crime situation, police performance

DPO reviews crime situation, police performance

56 seconds ago
 Gas tanker blast: DC distributes cheque among vict ..

Gas tanker blast: DC distributes cheque among victims

58 seconds ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan d ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, President of Pakistan discuss strengthening bilateral ..

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

Pakistan Special Olympics contingent honoured

19 minutes ago
 EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

EU, Germany foster dialogue on social protection

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan