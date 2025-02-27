A group of international investors, including representatives from K Trade, Barings, Fedly, Ashmore, and Jefferies, met with Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Leghari here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A group of international investors, including representatives from K Trade, Barings, Fedly, Ashmore, and Jefferies, met with Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Leghari here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister Awais Leghari emphasized the importance of power sector reforms for the country's economic growth. Discussions centered around the privatization of power distribution companies, smart metering, and the government's policy on smart grids and electric vehicles, according to the spokesperson of the power division.

The Minister also apprised the delegation about the steps taken to address the growing circular debt in the sector and expressed his commitment to controlling it in the future. He reassured the delegation that efforts would be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support industrial growth.

The investor group acknowledged the significance of the government's reforms in improving the power sector and boosting the economy.