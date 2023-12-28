Open Menu

Int’l Iqbal Conference Concluded At AIOU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Int’l Iqbal conference concluded at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The two-day international conference on "Iqbal's Thought in the Perspective of the 21st Century and Two Great Poets of islam: Iqbal and Akif" was concluded at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here Thursday.

The conference resulted in devising a road map of joint efforts and initiatives to promote the ideas of the two great poets of the Muslim Ummah, Iqbal and Akif.

Yunus Emre Institute and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will organize seminars, conferences and other academic activities to convey the ideas of Iqbal and Akif to the new generation.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir while the distinguished teacher and scholar of urdu language, Dr. Tanzeem ul-Firdos was the chief guest.

Dr. Tanzeem, Dr. Fatima Hasan and other speakers congratulated Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Department of Iqbaliyat, Yunus Emre Institute and Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir for successfully organizing such an important event.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir recited poetry by Allama Iqbal and emphasized that this poetry carries a special message for all of us.

Dr. Sahir expressed his gratitude to the Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Dr. Arshad Mehmood Nashad and the conference secretary, Dr. Shiraz Ali Zaidi, who worked tirelessly day and night to make this conference a success.

Director of Yunus Emre Institute, Dr. Halil Tokar, stated that the conference aimed to convey and explain the message of both Iqbal and Akif, who have guided the Muslim Ummah.

