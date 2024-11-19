Int'l Iqbal Conference Concludes
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
The three-day International Iqbal Conference, organized by Iqbal Academy Pakistan in collaboration with the ECO Cultural Institute of Tehran, concluded at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The three-day International Iqbal Conference, organized by Iqbal academy Pakistan in collaboration with the ECO Cultural Institute of Tehran, concluded at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Tuesday.
The closing session was presided over by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of the Muslim Institute Islamabad. The special guest for the event was Barrister Walid Iqbal, while the distinguished guests included Dr. Asghar Masoodi, Director General of Khana-e-Farhang Iran, and Dr. Mohammad Saad, President of the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran.
In his remarks, Dr. Saad expressed his gratitude, while the closing speech was delivered by Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafique, Director of Iqbal Academy.
Delegates from over ten countries participating in the conference emphasized that understanding and promoting the philosophy of Allama Iqbal could be instrumental in addressing the issues faced by the Muslim world and in fostering international relations.
The conference organizers, Iqbal Academy and the ECO Cultural Institute, were congratulated for their efforts.
During the closing session, a set of recommendations was presented, including the initiation of comparative studies of the national poets of ECO member countries and the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.
Furthermore, it was suggested that research and translations of Iqbal's philosophy and ideas be undertaken in these countries.
Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Walid Iqbal, and Dr. Asghar Masoodi highlighted Iqbal's significant role as a philosopher, poet, and thinker whose ideas transcended national boundaries. They stressed that Iqbal's vision not only influenced the Indian subcontinent but also left a global impact, guiding the future of humanity.
The conference concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to national and international scholars by Walid Iqbal, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafique, and Dr. Saad Khan.
The event was enriched with a musical performance, featuring Iqbal's poetry presented through the melodies of the flute and tabla.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 74 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables10 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched10 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties10 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits10 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation10 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being16 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..16 minutes ago
-
Step afoot to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC16 minutes ago