Int'l Iqbal Conference Concludes

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

The three-day International Iqbal Conference, organized by Iqbal Academy Pakistan in collaboration with the ECO Cultural Institute of Tehran, concluded at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Tuesday

The closing session was presided over by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of the Muslim Institute Islamabad. The special guest for the event was Barrister Walid Iqbal, while the distinguished guests included Dr. Asghar Masoodi, Director General of Khana-e-Farhang Iran, and Dr. Mohammad Saad, President of the ECO Cultural Institute Tehran.

In his remarks, Dr. Saad expressed his gratitude, while the closing speech was delivered by Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafique, Director of Iqbal Academy.

Delegates from over ten countries participating in the conference emphasized that understanding and promoting the philosophy of Allama Iqbal could be instrumental in addressing the issues faced by the Muslim world and in fostering international relations.

The conference organizers, Iqbal Academy and the ECO Cultural Institute, were congratulated for their efforts.

During the closing session, a set of recommendations was presented, including the initiation of comparative studies of the national poets of ECO member countries and the thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

Furthermore, it was suggested that research and translations of Iqbal's philosophy and ideas be undertaken in these countries.

Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Walid Iqbal, and Dr. Asghar Masoodi highlighted Iqbal's significant role as a philosopher, poet, and thinker whose ideas transcended national boundaries. They stressed that Iqbal's vision not only influenced the Indian subcontinent but also left a global impact, guiding the future of humanity.

The conference concluded with the presentation of honorary shields to national and international scholars by Walid Iqbal, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafique, and Dr. Saad Khan.

The event was enriched with a musical performance, featuring Iqbal's poetry presented through the melodies of the flute and tabla.

More Stories From Pakistan