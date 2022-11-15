(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will organise the four-day 'International Islamic Art Festival,' starting from November 17 at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will organise the four-day 'International Islamic Art Festival,' starting from November 17 at Alhamra Art Centre.

The opening session will be held on 17 November at 3:30 pm in which Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be the chief guest, while the Provincial Minister of Culture, sports and Youth Taimoor Masood will be the guest of honor for the event.

LAC board of Governors Chairman Razi Ahmed will deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony. After that Ahmad Shah, president of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will discuss aims and objectives of the festival and the renowned artist Irfan Qureshi will explain the importance of celebrating UNESCO's International Day of Islamic art.

In the opening session, the address of the guest of honor including Mr Eren Miyasoglu the Director Yunus Emery Turkish Cultural Centre, Mr Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attach & Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran, and the address by honorable Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

An exhibition is also part of the first-day festivity and the Qawwali performance by the famous Qawwal Sher Mian Dad concludes the first day of festival.