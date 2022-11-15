UrduPoint.com

Int'l Islamic Art Festival To Start From Nov 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Int'l Islamic Art Festival to start from Nov 17

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will organise the four-day 'International Islamic Art Festival,' starting from November 17 at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC), in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will organise the four-day 'International Islamic Art Festival,' starting from November 17 at Alhamra Art Centre.

The opening session will be held on 17 November at 3:30 pm in which Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will be the chief guest, while the Provincial Minister of Culture, sports and Youth Taimoor Masood will be the guest of honor for the event.

LAC board of Governors Chairman Razi Ahmed will deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony. After that Ahmad Shah, president of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will discuss aims and objectives of the festival and the renowned artist Irfan Qureshi will explain the importance of celebrating UNESCO's International Day of Islamic art.

In the opening session, the address of the guest of honor including Mr Eren Miyasoglu the Director Yunus Emery Turkish Cultural Centre, Mr Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attach & Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran, and the address by honorable Chief Minister Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

An exhibition is also part of the first-day festivity and the Qawwali performance by the famous Qawwal Sher Mian Dad concludes the first day of festival.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Sports Chief Minister Punjab Iran Punjab November Event From

Recent Stories

Bilawal opens new OPD complex at Dow University

Bilawal opens new OPD complex at Dow University

11 seconds ago
 Senate body discusses irregularities in award of c ..

Senate body discusses irregularities in award of contracts

12 seconds ago
 WWF-Pakistan puts forth Pakistan Climate Crises Ch ..

WWF-Pakistan puts forth Pakistan Climate Crises Charter at COP27

15 seconds ago
 Short film competition held at Punjab University

Short film competition held at Punjab University

17 seconds ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv h ..

Ukraine blames Russia for missile attack on Kyiv housing blocks

17 minutes ago
 Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo on Si ..

Biden Meets India's Modi, Indonesia's Widodo on Sidelines of G20 Summit - White ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.