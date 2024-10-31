Open Menu

Int'l Kabaddi Festival Featuring Indian Team To Be Held On Nov 19 In Kartarpur

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:04 PM

Festival aims at dialogue between Pakistan and India through Kabaddi diplomacy

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) One-day International Kabaddi Festival will be held on November 19 in Kartarpur.

The Festival is being held to mark celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary.

“The event will feature participation from the Indian kabaddi team, fostering dialogue between Pakistan and India through kabaddi diplomacy,” said Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at a joint press conference with Ramesh Singh Arora and Faisal Ayub Khokhar at DGPR on Thursday.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade, emphasized the historical significance of kabaddi in Pakistan, recalling efforts by former leaders to promote the sport.

He expressed optimism that the Indian government would issue visas for its players, enhancing the prospects for dialogue between the two nations.

Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, congratulated the Hindu community on Diwali and highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s initiative to officially celebrate the festival, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to promoting peace.

He noted the expected arrival of over 70,000 Sikh pilgrims for the celebrations and the kabaddi festival, underlining Kartarpur’s role as a bridge of peace.

Faisal Ayub Khokhar mentioned the registration of over 150,000 youth for the upcoming Youth Festival across Punjab, emphasizing the importance of sports in uniting people. He extended an invitation to the Indian Sports Minister to attend the festival and stressed that such events can strengthen ties between the two countries.

The ministers affirmed their commitment to using sports as a means of fostering goodwill and collaboration between Pakistan and India.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced visa free entry for Sikh pilgrims.

“You apply online and you will get your visas within just 30 minutes,” said Interior Minister during a meeting with a delegation comprising Sikh people holding US passports.

Naqvi welcomed all Sikh people who wanted to visit Pakistan.

