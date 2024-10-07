Intl Karate Player Shahzaib Calls On Balochistan CM
Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) International Karate Combat player Shahzaib Rind called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on
Monday.
The Chief Minister congratulated Shahzaib Rind for maintaining the world record and prayed for him success in the competition at Miami.
He said that Shahzaib Rind was a beacon for the youth of Balochistan and added that provincial government would encourage him at every level.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that provincial government was taking measures to promote sports activities in respective areas of the province for the interest of local players.
“For the first time in the history of Balochistan, the sports department has compiled a Calendar of activities for the whole year”, he said and added that incumbent government would encourage every talented youth.
He said that along with education, they were providing ample opportunities to the youth for sports and other healthy activities.
