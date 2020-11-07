UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The International Kashmir Convention against Indian Atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at Serena Hotel, Islamabad.

The event is hosted by Chairman World Kashmir Forum (WKF).

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the chief guest while President, Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will preside over the convention.

Other prominent guests include Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, former Defence Minister Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, former High Commissioner Abdul Basit, former ambassador and analyst Javed Hafeez, Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Solidarity Movement and Pak-Kashmir Women's Alliance Uzma Gul, event host prominent businessman and Chairman WKF Haji Mohammad Rafiq Pardesi, Secretary General WKF and former Attorney General of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Anwar Mansoor Khan, Vice Chairman Kunwar Mohammad Dilshad, Joint Secretary Sheikh Rashid Alam, Secretary Finance Rafiq Suleiman, Members Governing Body Ikram Sehgal, Mohammad Zubair Ashrafi, Farooq Awan and others.

Chairman America Pakistan business Development Forum and Z International, Zeeshan Altaf Lohya will also be a special guest.

Chief Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi will offer special prayers.

The theme of the convention is the "Challenges to Restoring Peace and Autonomy in IIOJK.

According to Chairman World Kashmir Forum, Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi, the convention would bring into fore the atrocities of the Indian occupied forces in held Kashmir, the world's largest prison, and the struggle of Kashmiris for right toself-determination and would also expose India's inhumane treatment around the world.

He said India must give Kashmiris the right to self-determination at all cost. "Kashmiris are not alone as democrats and human rights forces around the world are with them", he said.

