Int’l Labour Day Being Observed Today To Promote Dignity Of Labourers

Int’l Labour Day being observed today to promote dignity of labourers

The people in American on this very day decided  to go on a strike to demand the maximum duration of work to eight hours per day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2020) International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan like other parts of the world today, with the renewed pledge to acknowledge and promote the dignity of labourers.

On this in 1886 in United States of America people decided to go on a strike to demand the maximum duration of work to eight hours per day.

This strike was followed by a bomb blast in Chicago’s Haymarket Square on May 4, 1886 that lead to the death of many and hundreds were injured as well.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of International Labour Day, have reaffirmed the government commitment to effectively protect the rights and welfare of the workers.

In his message, the President paid rich tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.

He said this day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards national growth and progress.

The President said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Program has been launched to provide immediate relief to the deserving class in the country.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his government's commitment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families.

He said our religion has also emphasized the principles of social justice and respect for rights of people.

The Prime Minister said that as workers' role is pivotal for economic development of any country, his government is committed to ensure that benefits of economic progress translated into prosperity of all sections of the populations including workers.

More Stories From Pakistan

